Doddridge County Relay For Life Celebrates Survivors

Beating cancer is something to celebrate.
Locals did just that at the Doddridge County Senior Center. The Doddridge County Relay for Life hosted its Survivor dinner Sunday afternoon to show love an support for survivors.
Doddridge County hosts their annual Relay for Life Event this upcoming Saturday, June 10 at the Doddridge County Park.
It starts at 6 p.m. and participants can walk until midnight.
The chairperson for the event asks everyone to come out and support Relay for Life.
Chairperson Michael Davis said, "Actually all Relay is starting to drop down a little bit but we are working real hard to get it built back up. We invite anyone to come out and help us with it and we invite anybody and everybody. They do not have to be on a team to be part of Relay for Life next Saturday."
