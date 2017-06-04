Clarksburg Church Celebrates First Responders

The First United Methodist Church in Clarksburg celebrated first responders Sunday afternoon.
The church burnt down 66 years ago and thanks first responders for their service to them during their time of need and for their continued service to the community.
The church also gave a special gift to the Robinson Grand Restoration project because the church gathered there after it burnt down.
Pastor Greg Godwin said, "And to say thank you not only to first responders, but today, we will also be giving a contribution to the Robinson Grand because they opened the doors to us for five years. That's where this congregation worshiped while they were rebuilding this church after the fire."
All of the offering collected First United Methodist's service Sunday is given to first responders in the community.
