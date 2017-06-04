Bridgeport Farmers Market Draws Large Crowd

"Well, I think, Bridgeport Farmers Market is probably one of the most premiere farmer's market in the state, if not the best market in the state," said John Jennings, market vendor.

It is fresh, it is 'good for you food' and it is a family friendly environment. It is the Bridgeport Farmers Market. The market is every Sunday during the summer months and vendors, like Jennings, make the drive just to be apart of this market.

"You look around and the number of vendors keeps growing every year, you got an excited customer base. It's worth our while to drive an hour and twenty minutes here to be able to market our product because it sells well. People appreciate the local food, they appreciate local produce," said Jennings.

The atmosphere is what keeps Jennings coming back, and he is not the only one.

Crowds of people showed up for the market on the first Sunday in June to take in everything is has to offer. From food trucks to music and much more, the market a great place to bring the family.



One of the market organizers said this time is special to many people.

"The market is really attractive to the community because we have brunch. You can come get brunch, enjoy local musicians and not only can you take home a really great dinner for your family, and shop for the week, but we also have local artisans to buy gifts from. It's really like a one stop family shopping experience," said Heidi Nawrocki, organizer.

All the greens may be good for you, but there are still sweet treats to find at the market. Each week has a theme and next week's market is aimed at promoting women's health.



The Bridgeport Farmers Market is open every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Charles Pointe, 100 Marketplace Avenue in Bridgeport. The market is to be open through early Oct.



Additional information can be found on the market's website and in the market's Facebook page.