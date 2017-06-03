Holy Pursuit's Dream Foundation Hosts Fundraiser

17-year old Jordan Beland has a heart condition that requires a lot of surgery but he doesn't let it hold him back.

"Go out there and live it," he said. "Don't just sit at home and be like 'I don't think I can, let's just stay home.' No, don't do that. Take it as you can get, even if you're only able to go out for an hour. I had to deal with that, I was only able to go out for an hour or so and come back."

Go out where? The woods of Illinois for a hunting and fishing trip.

Jordan was the first Brave Heart recipient through the Holy Pursuit Outfitters' Dream Foundation.

Holy Pursuit is a company that provides whitetail deer hunting excursions for big-game hunters.

Brent Wilmoth, foundation spokesman, said the Dream Foundation makes those trips possible for ill children, like Jordan.

"Cause they've got a lot to overcome. So if they can get out in the woods, if they can get out on a boat, and they can actually be able to experience that type of hunt, that type of fishing, then they know there are things that they can overcome," Wilmoth said.

Saturday evening the foundation held its 'Night of Dreams,' a fundraiser that included raffles, auctions and music.

Wilmoth said the main goal of the fundraiser was to raise transportation funds.

"We need to raise the funds to pay for the families to be able to go, but we have had 12 generous outfitters already donate trips for the kids," he said. "What we need to do is be able to raise the funds to make sure that they can get there."

The foundation is primarily focused on accepting children from WVU Children's Hospital.

If you're interested in donating or applying for a trip for your child, visit their website, here.