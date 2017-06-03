Second Annual Meet the Cheat Paddle Party Held in Preston County



Saturday was the second annual Meet the Cheat Paddle Party in Rowlesburg.

The event was held at the River View Lounge, which is one of the ten access points for the Cheat River Water Trail.

All of the participants floated 3.2 miles to the Rowlesburg Park.

This was made possible by a grant from the Preston County Parks and recreation commission who covered the rental costs for the first 25 registered paddlers.

"It's a great way to connect not only with the community but then to get people out on the water and learn about the river, learn about what Friends of the Cheat has going on and all of the opportunities for recreation her in Preston County and Tucker County," said

A second 'Meet the Cheat' will be held Saturday, June 10th at Blackwater Outdoor Adventures in Tucker County.