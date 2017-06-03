27th Annual Old Morgantown Glass Show Features Glassware from Throughout History

This weekend is the 27th Annual Old Morgantown Glass Show.

The Old Morgantown Glass Collectors Guild has been active in honoring Morgantown glass since 1990.

The club works to preserve the history and the glassware made by the historic Morgantown Glass Company.

Some of the glassware at the show dates all the way back to 1899.

The President of the Glass Collector's Guild says there is a variety featured.

"It's mostly on the elegant side. A little bit on the early pattern side. A lot of the stuff that was made in the 50's and 60's people are collecting now. It's mid century modern, it's bright colors. Viking glass has several pieces here," said Leora Leasure, President of the Old Morgantown Glass Collectors Guild.

The Glass Show will also be held Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm at the Westover V.F.W.