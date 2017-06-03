Harrisville Grocery Store Dedicates Special Sign to Veterans

One community celebrated veterans Saturday, June 3 with a special dedication ceremony.

The Shop 'n Save grocery store in Harrisville showed respect by installing a new sign to honor veterans who served had in Ritchie County.

The new sign was made possible through a fundraiser the grocery store held. The fundraiser included selling cards in support of veterans. Each card was $1 and the store was able to raise more than $6,000.

Saturday's ceremony included free food for veterans, and the community was encouraged to attend. Food and prizes were donated by the Eckrich food company.



"It's not about us, it's about the veterans. And we just wanted to give them a hot dog and a coke and a bag of chips free. And anybody can buy it, but we are going to charge them $1 for it and all those proceeds goes to the veterans," said Duane Adams, store manager.