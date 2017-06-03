Former Students Return to site of Greenwood School to Retrieve Time Capsule

After 25 years, former students returned the old Greenwood Middle School in Doddridge County to open a special time capsule.
Former students of Greenwood Middle School and members of the community gathered Saturday afternoon to retrieve a time capsule that they had buried on the last day the school was open back in 1992. The school is now part of the Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department.
Former students brought their children to share in the special event.
Volunteers of the fire department dug the time capsule out, and opened it to find most of its contents preserved.
"We had made a lot of memories that last year, and so, I thought that those memories ought to be preserved in some way, and the kids were excited to do it. They got together all the materials that are in that capsule," said Barbara Stout, former principal.
The photos taken at Saturday's event will be put in a new time capsule for the families to come back and get in another 25 years.
Clarksburg Studio
