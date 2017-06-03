Shinnston Police, Shinnston Fire and Harrison County EMS Respond to Motorcyle-Vehicle Collision on Route 19 Saturday

A blue Dodge pick-up pulled out in front of a motorcycle right in front of Lincoln High School on Route 19 South in Shinnston Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

The Shinnston Police Department was first on the scene, followed by the Shinnston Fire Department and Harrison County EMS.

Patrolman Travis with the Shinnston Police Department said that there were two riders on the motorcycle, a male driver and female passenger.

Both were wearing helmets and both were transported to United Hospital Center.

The driver of the pick-up truck was unharmed.