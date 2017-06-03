17th Annual Deckers Creek Half Marathon Brings Runners from Across the Country



Saturday was the 17th Annual Deckers Creek Trail Half Marathon.

This celebrates national trails day, when people across the country are celebrating their local trails.

Over 600 runners ran the course Saturday, coming from all over the country.

Runners made their way from 21 states, including D.C. and Canada.

The race was put on by the Mon River Trails Conservancy, who manages and maintains 48 miles of the Mon River and Deckers Creek Trails.

"We are also enjoying the fact that we hope to one day connect into Pennsylvania with our trails soon. And also connect across West Virginia. So we hope to see our rail trails expand," said Ella Belling, Executive Director for Mon River Trails Conservancy.

This Half Marathon raised just over $25,000 to help maintain the trails.

Awards were handed out at the Hazel Ruby McQuain Park.