Family Dollar Holds Grand Opening in Farmington

Friday afternoon was the Grand Opening of Family Dollar in Farmington.

A ribbon cutting was held with members of the city and Family Dollar Employees.

Family Dollar presented a check to the Boys and Girls Club of America for their partnership.

This particular location brought seven jobs to the area.

There are drawings happening at the store for an Emerson Tablet, A Movie Snack Pack, and a Drone.

"Family Dollar, it means a small rural town that we're able to be in to help with the community, the families, to get them the necessities that they need and to give them the value that they are in search of," said Alex Leasure, District Manager.

There were giveaways all throughout the day and the first 50 customers on Saturday will receive a 5 dollar Family Dollar Gift Card.