Harrison County Senior Center Host 'Meet the Candidates' Night

The Harrison County Senior Center held it’s ‘Meet the Candidate’s Night’ to allow citizens to hear what each candidate had to say Friday.

Four city council seats and two water board seats are up for election in this year’s general election. 10 candidates are running for city council, and three candidates are running for the water board.



Many in attendance wanted to hear about the issues and how council members will partner with police in ending the drug activities in their communities.

“I am hoping to hear they’re going to do something about this drug epidemic we’re going through right now, hoping to hear something about all the houses that have been designated to be torn down especially around schools,” said Mike Blackshire, a member of the Clarksburg Community.

You can cast your vote early at the city building on Saturday and Monday, or vote at your normal poling location on Tuesday June 6 for Clarksburg City Council and water board members that are on the ballot.