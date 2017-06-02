Student Wins Bet Against Teacher, Raising $1200 for WVU Medicine Children's



Friday evening a teacher from Monongah Middle faced the consequences of losing a friendly bet with one of his students.

7th grade Madison Hayes and Teacher Jim Zaveski bet on who could raise the most money to go towards the WVU Medicine Children's Hospital.

The loser had to get their hair cut or shaved.

Hayes surpassed the goal of raising $500 and raised $1200, beating her teacher.

She shaved his head Friday afternoon at Studio 3B in Fairmont.

"It's pretty cool to go to school as an adult and be inspired by somebody that you're supposed to be inspiring. It's cool, she's a good kid. We've got a few good kids walking the hallways but for her to take the extra steps and thinking about other people, that's pretty cool," said Jim Zaveski.

Despite being the winner, Hayes still cut off 8 inches of her hair to give to the Pantene Beautiful Lengths Project.