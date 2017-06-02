"The Art of Recovery" Exhibit Opens at MAC

Friday evening was the opening of the exhibit "The Art of Recovery" at the Monongalia Arts Center.

This exhibition was put on by the Friendship Room.

This has been a vital part of the Morgantown community since 1964, providing individuals a pathway to recovery from addiction and mental health disorders.

After becoming an integral part of the Milan Puskar Health Right program, the organization has incorporated the creation of art into the recovery process.

"Art can be a very useful tool for recovery. It can give people a lot of purpose and confidence in themselves when they're able to develop their art over time," said Nicole Welty, Friendship Room.

The Art of Recovery Exhibit will be on display at the MAC in the Davis Gallery until June 30th.