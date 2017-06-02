New Mural Beautifies Main Street in Grafton

A new mural in downtown Grafton is making Main Street more colorful.

After a visit from the 'Create Your State' tour last April, community leaders were inspired by the City of Princeton's use of art to brighten up its downtown area.

Artist Marty Mummert from Gettysburg, PA recently created the mural modeled after a re-enactment photo from two Grafton residents.

Toothman Ford sponsored the painting.

"People love it. They're very appreciative of it. We've gotten a few photos on Facebook where people are re-enacting the photo in front of the mural and they've shared those pictures so we love those and we're encouraging other people to take those pictures," said Breanna Collins, member of All Aboard Grafton.

To share a photo of yourself in front of the mural, use the hashtag #VictoryLoveGraftonWV on social media.