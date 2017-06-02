Pierpont Recognized as 'Promising Place to Work'

Pierpont Community and Technical College is being recognized as a 'Promising Place to Work'.

The award comes from the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development and Diverse: Issues in Higher Education. It honors Pierpont for being committed to diversity in its staff including race, gender, and sexual orientation.

President Dr. Johnny Moore said having employees who are happy at Pierpont will reflect on the success of students.

"There are 1,108 community colleges. To be one of 11 institutions in the entire country to receive the award is such an honor, especially so for an institution that's only been an independent standing, independent college since 2008," Moore said.

Pierpont was the only school in West Virginia to receive this honor.