Kara Jeffrey's Family Continues Searching for Answers About Her Disappearance

The mother of a woman missing out of Fairmont is continuing her search to find her daughter.

State police said they are narrowing their search and tips lead them to believe 21-year-old Kara Jeffrey may have recently been in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia or Western Maryland. She was last seen in Lavalette, near Huntington, on May 1.

"As of today, I have no evidence of where my daughter is and if she's okay. And I need to know that she's okay," Terry said.

The last month of Terry Jeffrey's life is what she calls unimaginable. She spent her Friday hanging 'missing' posters of her daughter Kara, a girl who received a scholarship to play soccer at Fairmont State University. Terry said Kara has a bubbly personality without a shy bone in her body.

Now, her family is hoping to find answers on where she could be.

"I found out she was in Huntington the evening of May 1 visiting a friend. That's the last person that I am aware of that had contact with her," Terry said.

Since May 1, Terry said Kara's cell phone activity has stopped.

"When Mother's Day went by without a phone call, that was huge," Terry said.

Troopers said she could be with her boyfriend, who uses the alias "Jeff Cooper". He is a known drug dealer who is associated with those involved in recent drug-related shootings in Fairmont, some of which were fatal, according to troopers.

"I'm basically afraid every minute of the day, every phone call. We never know from one minute to the next what we're going to find out," Terry said.

Terry urges anyone with information to call State Police.

"We just need to find her. We just need to find her desperately," she said.

Anyone with information on Kara Jeffrey's whereabouts is about to call Cpl. Isaac Harman at 304-290-4002.