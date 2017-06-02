Local Man Shears 100,000th Sheep On Friday

On Friday, Calvin McCutchon marked a special milestone.

"I have won seven state championships. I hold two state records. I am the only person in West Virginia who has sheared 100,000 sheep," said Calvin McCutchon, Upshur County native.

McCutchon is a sheep shearer. He started shearing sheep when he was just 14 years old, and he stuck with it.

McCutchon said that the only person to beat him when it comes to shearing sheep is his brother and McCutchon was the one to teach his brother the craft. McCutchon shears sheep for farmers, and he said that there aren't many people left who know how to do the job, but someone has to do it.

Mike Hicks, Upshur County farmer, said "We shear them once a year, and the wool will be taken over to Jackson's Mill and put in a wool pool, and all the farmers from the area take it there, and it's bought once a year. For the 12 sheep we sheered Friday, it will probably bring about $100."

McCutchon said sheep shearing is a craft other people need to learn. There are still schools that teach people how to do the job.

McCutchon said that after Friday, it is time for retirement. After all, he's been a sheep shearer for 65 years, and he has been a United Methodist Minister for almost 55 years.