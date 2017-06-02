Alpine Lake Resort to Host Grand Re-Opening Celebration

Tucked in the mountains of Preston County sits Alpine Lake Resort, where the view is only one of the reasons for a visit.

"We are off the beaten path,” said General manager Linette Sines. “If you want to come here and relax, you don't have the hustle and bustle of the city. We are a very affordable place for people to come."

The resort has activities for the whole family all summer long, whether you prefer land or water.

"In addition to our 35 room hotel, we have an 18 hole golf course,” Sines said. “We have a beautiful lake that you can kayak on. You can also fish there.”

You don’t need to have a West Virginia fishing license to fish at the lake. Alpine Lake Resort offers day fishing licenses just for that area.

The resort also has a miniature golf course. Guests staying at the resort also have access to an indoor, heated swimming pool and a fitness center.

“In July we have our music festival, which will be held down by the lake at the boat house,” Sines said. “We’ve got some great bands coming up for that as well."

The Restaurant at Alpine Lake is new and improved this year, giving diners a choice of the Evergreene Dining Room or Lakers Lounge Pub.

"We're really excited,” Sines said. “We have a whole new staff in here. We’re really focused on customer service.”

Both dining areas are open to the public and resort guests.

“Our wings are the best around,” Sines said describing the menu. “Monday night is wing night, so we offer $0.60 wings. On Fridays we have a seafood special, crab legs, shrimp and muscles. Saturday night we have steaks and our steaks are awesome.

On Saturday, June 3 Alpine Lake is hosting a grand re-opening celebration, featuring music from the Guilty Pleasure Band beginning at 9:00 p.m.

They invite the entire community to join them then, and for the rest of the summer.

"We want the public to come out. We want everybody to come out, see the beauty of Alpine Lake, have some of our good food,” said Sines. “We’re not that far from Garrett County Maryland, from Kingwood, Morgantown. We wanna get people to come out here. I mean who wouldn't want to sit out here on the deck and have this view?

Alpine Lake Resort is located at 700 W Alpine Drive in Terra Alta. For more information on their activities, visit alpinelake.com.