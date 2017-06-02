Free Physicals for Harrison County Sports

Free sports physicals are available for residents of Harrison County on June 4.
From youth league sports to high school, the physicals are for anyone who needs one to compete in a sport.
The physicals are done by doctors of the Medbrook Children's Charity and Bridgeport Express Care.
The physicals take place Sunday, June 4 at Bridgeport High School.
Dr. Kelly Nelson, President of Medbrook Children's Charit0y said, "Both organizations are passionate about youth. Both organizations are passionate about youth sports. We want to ensure that there is not any kid out there that can't participate because their parents can't afford for them to have that pre-participation physical done."
Free physicals are Sunday at Bridgeport High School from noon to 3 p.m.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.