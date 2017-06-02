Friends of Blackwater Host Historical Hike

The Friends of Blackwater in Tucker County is hosting the first expert-guided “History Hike” on Saturday.

Groups will gather at the Buxton and Landstreet Building outside of Thomas at 1 p.m. and will tour the old company store and Henry Gassaway Davis’ corporate headquarters.

“One of the fascinating parts of the Blackwater Canyon is the history,” said Friends of Blackwater Executive Director Judy Rodd. “We’re going to tour the Old Western Maryland Railroad Grade, where we have been doing work to improve the tread, and this summer we are going to work on historic markers all along the trail so we will go to all those sites.”

The hike ends at 4 p.m. and takes participants on an easy walking 1.5-mile tour. Bikes, horses, and kids are welcome.