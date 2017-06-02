Harrison County Summer Food Program to Start

Most students are out of school by now but the Harrison County Board of Education is making sure school meals are still available for those who need them.
The summer food program starts Monday.
Harrison County has more than 20 sites available for breakfast and lunch. Most sites serve both meals.
The Child Nutrition Director for Harrison County said that the meals are not just for students in Harrison County.
"Any person, doesn't have to be a Harrison County student, anybody under the age of 18 can participate. So whether they are a student or not, its for anybody," said David Seay, Child Nutrition Director.
The Harrison County Board of Education website has more details on locations of the sites and times of meals.
