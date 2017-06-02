Appalachian Forest Heritage Area Seeking AmeriCorps Members

The Appalachian Forest Heritage Area is seeking new AmeriCorps service members.

The group has just received financing for 40 new members and looks forward to the growing opportunities in several beneficial areas. After a year-long commitment service members receive an education award of $5,800 toward furthering their education or toward student loan repayment.

“We have program opportunities in conservation, both in field work and education and outreach, in community development helping improve our rural communities, in cultural and heritage development and tourism,” says Program Director Phyllis Baxter.

For more information on how to apply online and some of the opportunities for growth in a team atmosphere, visit the Appalachian Forest Heritage Area and apply online.