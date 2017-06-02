Thomas Receives $200,000 Grant for Revitalization

Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced $1.6 million in funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for revitalization efforts in West Virginia.

The funding will be used to help local governments and organizations redevelop vacant and unused properties. The city of Thomas in Tucker County will receive $200, 000 to work toward specific projects to benefit the economy of the rural community.

Emily Wilson-Hauger, the executive director of New Historic Thomas, said “This $200,000 grant will build on some past work. We’ve gotten $400,000 in past EPA funding. It would help us further our revitalization, redevelopment goals for the city of Thomas. Specifically, our focus is the development of River Front Park.”

Along with the park project, downtown Thomas has been working toward multiple revitalization projects and the addition funding will keep that momentum going.