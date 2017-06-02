Bond Reduction Denied for Man Accused in Death of Clarksburg Woman

A man originally charged with murder in the death of a Clarksburg woman appeared in court Friday.

Michael Hawkins, 37, was originally charged with murder for the fatal shooting of Roncie Bohanna, 32. The incident happened in the early morning hours of April 29 in the parking lot of Journey's End, in the North View area of Clarksburg, according to Clarksburg Police.

Hawkins had his charges reduced from murder to attempted murder and wanton endangerment at the beginning of May. According to the Clarksburg Police Department, Hawkins exited Journey's End and fired his handgun once toward three people, which included Bohanna.

Hawkins told his attorneys in court that he didn't shoot Bohanna and appeared in front of Judge James Matish and asked for a bond reduction Friday.

Hawkins' current bond is $100,000 cash or surety, and his attorney requested it be dropped to $50,000 citing that his client was just acquitted on domestic battery charges in magistrate court. The prosecution responded with Hawkins' long criminal history, including assault, firearms charges, and worthless check convictions.

Judge Matish denied the motion for the bond reduction and said that if Hawkins was able to post the $100,000 bond, he will placed on home confinement with GPS tracking.