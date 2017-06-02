Kingwood Man Accused of Stabbing, Attempting to Kill Man in Shower

A Kingwood man was arrested Friday after he allegedly stabbed a man who was in the shower.

Kenneth Brown, Jr., 53, is accused of entering a home on Hartman Street in Kingwood and initiating a fight with Devin Sullivan, according to the Kingwood Police Department.

Police said Brown punched Sullivan in the face before stabbing him in the front, upper left arm with an unknown cutting instrument, which caused a severe laceration that was approximately seven inches in length, five inches in width, and very deep. Police said they were unable to determine how deep due to severe clotting.

Police said the injury appeared to destroy both muscle tissue and tendon and that severe blood loss was witnessed on scene.

KAMP Ambulance transported Sullivan to Preston Memorial Hospital, and he was later flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Witnesses told police the fight was over a 17-year-old girl that both Brown and Sullivan had romantic interest in and was driven by jealousy.

Brown is charged with attempted murder.