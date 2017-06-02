Rivesville Police Clerk Accused of Embezzling $9K

The Rivesville Police Clerk was arrested and accused of embezzling over $9,000 from the town.

Bonnie Myers, 41, was allegedly caught on tape taking money from traffic citations and putting it into her purse, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Department.

After reviewing the footage and checking payment receipts and the deposit book for the Rivesville Police Fund, it was determined that $9,088 was unaccounted for.

Myers told deputies she had taken a total of $860 to pay bills on different dates.

Myers is charged with embezzlement.