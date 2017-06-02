Woman Shot in Back While Driving in Ritchie County

A woman was shot in her back while driving on Route 16 in Ritchie County Friday morning, according to Ritchie County Prosecuting Attorney Samuel Rogers, II.

Law enforcement received a call at 10 a.m. in reference to gunshots fired, Rogers said. Upon arrival, officers confirmed that Vickie Lamb was shot in the back while driving northbound on Route 16 near the community of Mahone.

Lamb was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital, and there is no word on her condition at this time.

The incident is still under investigation, and no arrests have been made, Rogers said.

Anyone with information should call the Ritchie County Sheriff's Department at 304-659-3770 or the West Virginia State Police Harrisville Detachment at 304-643-2101.