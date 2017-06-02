WV Coal Association Applauds President's Decision on Paris Accord

West Virginia leaders are supporting President Donald Trump's decision to withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord. The President made the announcement in the White House rose garden on Thursday, June 1, 2017. Following the declaration, West Virginia leaders applauded the move. Among those who supported the decision were U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

In his remarks on Thursday, the President said the accord would have imposed restrictions on electric power generation. The President also cited research that predicted that coal jobs would be reduced by as much as 86 percent by 2025. On Friday, the West Virginia Coal Association and its members issued their support for the decision.

"President Trump has continued to live up to his campaign promise to put America first and to help the coal industry recover from the regulatory assault of the previous eight years," said Coal Assoc. President Bill Raney. "We objected to the United States being part of this agreement back when the previous administration signed onto it. The Paris Climate Accord is an economic suicide pact, make no mistake, so the President's action is welcome news to say the least."

"It is so reassuring to have a President who is doing everything he can to protect the jobs of the best coal miners in the world," Raney added. "We share President Trump's confidence in EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt's ability to protect our environment and our economy."