Software Company's Opening Bringing Jobs to Morgantown

A software firm is opening in Morgantown on Monday and bringing more than 50 jobs to the area.

Auction Mobility is a Boston-based company that provides mobile and online bidding software for some of the largest auction houses around the world.

“We have the third largest fine art auction house in the world, Phillips,” said Senior Vice President of Global Field Operations Chris Dee. “They’re based in New York City and London. We have Sotheby’s as a client of ours as well. Over two thirds of the North American wine auctioned off is going though our platform so large wine houses down to general line antique pickers.”

Their new office will be located on Dents Run Road and employ 12 inside sales representatives immediately, adding new jobs in the next year.

“When we were looking at opportunities nationally, we wanted to strike a balance between work ethic, cultural values as well as cost of living realities and Morgantown is a great place for all three of those,” Dee said of the company’s choice of location. “We believe in the people and the culture and the opportunity with the University. Everybody from the state level on down has been very hospitable with us and welcoming to us, so it’s been a really easy and smooth transition.”

Auction Mobility was started over three years ago and now its software is used by over 300 companies in more than 21 countries.

“It’s a high growth office, it’s a high growth business and we look forward to investing locally in our growth,” said Dee.

For more information about Auction Mobility, visit their website at auctionmobility.com.