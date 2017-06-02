UPDATE: Missing Morgantown Teen Found Safe

UPDATE (8/17/17 8:10 p.m.):

The Bangor Police Department said they located a missing Morgantown teen Thursday in Bangor Maine.

Abigail Arthur was found around 7 p.m. on August 17, and is in good health. Arrangements are being made to return her to West Virginia, police said.

ORIGINAL (6/2/17 3:54 p.m.):



The Morgantown Police Department has received a report of a missing juvenile.

Abigail Arthur, 14, allegedly ran away from home on May 21, according to a press release. Arthur is said to have recent a history of similar behavior, according to officers.

According to the press release, Arthur is a white female and is approximately 5 foot 2 inches and weighs about 140 pounds. Arthur was last seen with black hair with bright red highlights, but she may have colored her hair and/or changed her hairstyle, according to officials.

Arthur is said to have been in contact with several individuals through social media, but she is yet to be located, officers said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Author is asked to contact 911 or the Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7522.