Man Arrested in Lewis County With Variety of Drugs

A man was arrested in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and oxycodone in Jane Lew Thursday.

Jerry Stewart, Jr., was arrested near McCanns Run Road, according to the Lewis County Sheriff's Department.

Stewart had warrants for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, marijuana, and clonazepam, deputies said. When he was arrested, they found methamphetamine, marijuana, oxycodone, a semi-automatic pistol, cash, digital scales, and packaging material, deputies said.

In addition to the original charges he was picked up on, Stewart is also charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and possession of oxycodone.

"Jerry Stewart has been a significant player in the meth distribution trade for the past several months," said Sheriff Adam Gissy. "Today's arrest will put quite the damper on meth dispersal or a number of communities."