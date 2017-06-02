West Virginia to Get $5.4 Million in AmeriCorps Funding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's U.S. senators say the state has been awarded more than $5.4 million for AmeriCorps volunteer and service programs.

According to Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, $4.1 million will go to the state's Volunteer West Virginia to support 655 positions.

The AmeriCorps members in West Virginia can also get more than $1.3 million in post-service awards to help pay for college or repay student loans.

Designated funding is for 510 positions through West Virginia University to provide summer learning and nutrition services, 40 through Appalachian Forest Heritage Area to work and recruit volunteers for conservation and community projects in Appalachian towns, 35 through The Education Alliance to provide mentoring and 70 to work under the United Way of West Virginia on community service projects.

