Passerby Pulls 2 Men to Safety After Vehicle Tips Over

Two men were taken to United Hospital Center Friday morning after a vehicle accident, according to Harrison County 911 dispatchers.

A truck was traveling on Route 20 in Quiet Dell around 9 a.m. when another vehicle pulled out of Circle Drive. The truck then locked up his brakes and drove into a ditch, said deputies.

A driver passing by saw what happened and immediately jumped out of his car to pull the two men out of the truck.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department, Nutter Fort Fire Department, Stonewood Volunteer Fire Department, and Anmoore EMS responded to the scene.