Fire Crews Respond To House Fire in Barbour County

Fire crews responded to a house fire in Barbour County late Thursday evening.
According to 911 dispatchers, the fire started just before midnight at a house on Cedar Street and Brown Avenue in Belington.
Several fire departments responded to the scene including Belington, Philippi, Elkins, Junior and Coalton.
Belington Volunteer Fire Department will handle the investigation.
