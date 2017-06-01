28th Annual Blue and Gray Reunion Kicks Off

The 28th annual blue and gray reunion kicked off Thursday evening in Philippi.

The reunion commemorates the first land battle of the Civil War fought in Philippi.

Activities began with the Blue and Gray Choir at the the courthouse gazebo.

This event is filled with reenactments, skirmishes, Confederate and Union camps, crafters and food vendors along with a grand parade featuring a horse and buggy.

Kids Day and a walking history tour are also a part of the festivities.

"So, what we try to do is bring history back, not only for the people in the county and bring people in the town. But for surrounding states and everything. We try to bring it in and we try to do a lot for the kids," said Ed Larry, Chairman of the Blue and Gray Reunion.

The event will conclude on Sunday with the reenactment of the war at 2 p.m.