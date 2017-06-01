Morgantown Public Works Completes Bike "Sharrows"

Public Works crews just finished placing "Bike Sharrows" on Willowdale Drive in Morgantown.

These arrows on the road serve as a reminder to drivers that they need to be aware of bicyclists in their surroundings.

The share the road arrows, called sharrows, show that bicycles may take up the entire lane.

The bicycle board says members are pleased to see the City of Morgantown take another step towards keeping its bicycle friendly community status.

"We just encourage people to be patient with each other. It may seem as if you are being slowed down by a bicyclist. It will pass very quickly. Maybe in a few seconds. Maybe in a few tens of seconds. In general the more people that are on bikes, the higher quality of life, and the better that we find our communities are benefiting," said Drew Gatlin, chair of the Morgantown Municipal Bicycle Board.

The Engineering Department and Public Works will be adding sharrows to several streets throughout the summer.

This project is through a TAP Grant for sharrows, “Bikes May Use Full Lane” signs, and bicycle parking shelter locations that includes all of Monongalia County.