Clarksburg City Council Sets Date For General Election Canvassing

The City of Clarksburg is holding its General Elections Tuesday June 6 for City Council and Water Board members. By WV State Code on Monday after an election the ballots cast must be canvassed. A canvas of votes is a check and balance on the number of ballots that were cast on Election Day.

City council approved canvas of votes Thursday to take place at the City Building in Clarksburg on Jun 12 at 10:30 a.m.

“Our voting has been consistent, we’ve had early voting going on and its been very good. And we have voting again tomorrow and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. So we encourage everyone to get out and vote and participate in the election,” said Clarksburg City Clerk, Annette Wright.

The Harrison County Senior Center will be hosting a meet the candidate night Friday Jun 2, at 6 p.m. at the center.