The VA Hospital in Clarksburg Experiences Pipe Break

The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg experienced a water leak earlier this week.
Medical Center officials said the fire suppression loop around the building had a leak.
When fixing the old pipe, water entered the building.
The dental clinic moved to a different area of the hospital during this time as well as some oncology patients. The dental clinic also re-scheduled some of their appointments. The VA said all patients are still able to receive care to at this time.
The boiler plant has been temporarily stopped as a safety precaution. While the boiler room is down, the operating room has also re-scheduled appointments.
Dr. Glenn Snider said, "We have made contact with a company that supplies a temporary portable boiler and that is going to be brought in in case something like this would happen again or in case the repairs would take more than 24 hours.
The hospital said it expects all of the work to be completed by the end of the week.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.