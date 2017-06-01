The VA Hospital in Clarksburg Experiences Pipe Break

The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg experienced a water leak earlier this week.

Medical Center officials said the fire suppression loop around the building had a leak.

When fixing the old pipe, water entered the building.

The dental clinic moved to a different area of the hospital during this time as well as some oncology patients. The dental clinic also re-scheduled some of their appointments. The VA said all patients are still able to receive care to at this time.

The boiler plant has been temporarily stopped as a safety precaution. While the boiler room is down, the operating room has also re-scheduled appointments.