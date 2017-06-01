Harrison County Parks and Recreation Center's New Playground is Designed for All

There is a theme to the new playground at the Harrison County Recreation Center and that theme has to do with offering 'play' for all children.

Summer is calling, and so is the playground at the Harrison County Recreation Center. The new playground allows all kids to 'take the wheel' and enjoy the playground equipment because the center recently completed Phase 1 of its new ADA-approved play area. Phase 2 is still in the works and will be a dinosaur-themed play space.

Mike Book, Director of Parks and Recreation Center said, "We are going for an all-inclusive situation for all the kids so they can play side by side. One of the biggest goals in an environment where everybody is together, the least restrictive environment."

The playground offers learning tools and games accessible for special needs and able-bodied kids. Cook says they looked to the community for input on how to equip the playground.



"We have a school group here practically every day of the school year so we talked to those people about what needs for their kids so that's where we came up with the idea of being so inclusive and that least restrictive environment deal because they really want all kids to be able to play side by side," Book added.

The project was made possible through a grant and through the help of Harrison County Commission.

"We serve the public. We serve the citizens of Harrison County so we just felt that it was a need to be able to do something for the citizens of Harrison County and the surrounding areas," said Gina Jones, Director of Grants for the Harrison County Commission.

The grant provided half of the money and commission matched the amount for a total of roughly $64,000. Book said he is excited for kids to visit the playgrounds this summer and share in the other programs the center offers.