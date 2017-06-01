Pitrolo's Market Building to be Demolished in Fairmont

A historic building in Fairmont will soon be demolished.
Abatement is underway on the Pitrolo's Market building on Pennsylvania Avenue. Items from the inside are being taken out before demo can begin early next week.
It is part of the city's beautification efforts to remove dilapidated and blighted structures
.
Right now, there are no plans for any new properties to be added to the site once demolition is complete.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.