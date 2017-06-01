Pitrolo's Market Building to be Demolished in Fairmont - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Pitrolo's Market Building to be Demolished in Fairmont

By Melissa Murray, Marion & Taylor County Reporter
FAIRMONT -

A historic building in Fairmont will soon be demolished.

Abatement is underway on the Pitrolo's Market building on Pennsylvania Avenue. Items from the inside are being taken out before demo can begin early next week.

It is part of the city's beautification efforts to remove dilapidated and blighted structures

Right now, there are no plans for any new properties to be added to the site once demolition is complete.

