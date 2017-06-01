Southwestern Energy Hosts Air & Space Take Your Kid to Work Day - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Southwestern Energy Hosts Air & Space Take Your Kid to Work Day

By Bryan Schuerman, Chief Meteorologist
JANE LEW, WV (WBOY) - With kids getting out of school for summer vacation shortly, one company hosted "Take Your Kids to Work Day" with an innovative twist.

Southwestern Energy Company in Lewis County held Air and Space Exploration Day as part of "Take Your Kids to Work Day". Activities throughout the day focused on the theme of air and space and included building and launching rockets, making Tornadoes in a bottle as well as making slime. Organizers of the event say that this is a great way for parents to spend time with their kids while they are on summer vacation.

"\We work really long hours we're here more than we're at home sadly sometimes and a lot of us don't get a lot of time with our kids so its nice that the company wants us to bring our kid to work, show them around, let us have a good time", says Sarah Hardin with Southwestern Energy, one of the organizers for the activities.

Chief Meteorologist Bryan Schuerman helped out at today's event in the afternoon showing kids how to do the Tornado in a Bottle and talking more about Meteorology. Kids also took park in bounce houses that we're brought in and even Kona Snow Cones we're provided after lunch.

