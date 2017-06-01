Southwestern Energy Hosts Air & Space Take Your Kid to Work Day

JANE LEW, WV (WBOY) - With kids getting out of school for summer vacation shortly, one company hosted "Take Your Kids to Work Day" with an innovative twist.
Southwestern Energy Company in Lewis County held Air and Space Exploration Day as part of "Take Your Kids to Work Day". Activities throughout the day focused on the theme of air and space and included building and launching rockets, making Tornadoes in a bottle as well as making slime. Organizers of the event say that this is a great way for parents to spend time with their kids while they are on summer vacation.
"\We work really long hours we're here more than we're at home sadly sometimes and a lot of us don't get a lot of time with our kids so its nice that the company wants us to bring our kid to work, show them around, let us have a good time", says Sarah Hardin with Southwestern Energy, one of the organizers for the activities.
Chief Meteorologist Bryan Schuerman helped out at today's event in the afternoon showing kids how to do the Tornado in a Bottle and talking more about Meteorology. Kids also took park in bounce houses that we're brought in and even Kona Snow Cones we're provided after lunch.
ELKINS, W.Va. (AP) - Authorities say 12 people have been sentenced collectively in northern West Virginia to more than 79 years in federal prison for their roles in methamphetamine trafficking in West Virginia and Virginia. The investigation led to indictments last year of 20 people and in the seizure of hundreds of firearms and quantities of methamphetamine. Among those sentenced, 27-year-old Sean Michael Moser, of Elkins, West Virginia, faces more than 17 years in prison after ple...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - Federal authorities say that a 56-year-old Fairmont woman has pleaded guilty to fraud, admitting she participated in a staged vehicle accident, faked injuries and filed a false insurance claim. Prosecutors say Robin Stoneking's false insurance claim in 2013 in Marion County resulted in a $41,000 settlement. She could face up to 20 years in prison at sentencing. The West Virginia Insurance Commission Office of Inspector General and the U.S. Postal Inspection...
More than 1,100 people are without power after a single-vehicle crash in Randolph County. Randolph County 911 dispatchers said, the call came in just before 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. Elkins Fire Chief Tom Meader said one car drove into a power pole on Route 250 in Beverly near Armstrong Flooring. One person was taken to Davis Medical Center. The severity of their injuries are unknown at this time. Randolph County Sheriff's Department, West Virginia S...
Ardie Curry, who also goes by Jim, was last seen in the Glen White area off of Lester highway. He disappeared on Friday, April 14, 2017. Troopers said Curry has been known to get rides from a man named David Pierce.
Authorities are looking for an inmate who escaped from a correctional facility in Athens County, Ohio.
NELSONVILLE, OH (WCMH) – Authorities are looking for an inmate who escaped from the SEPTA Correctional Facility Wednesday. Richard Paul Rush III is 5’6″ tall and 155 pounds. The 24-year-old inmate has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown T-shirt with blue jeans. The Nelsonville Police Department says he was charged with a third-degree felony for drug possession. If you see him, or know where he is, please contact the Nelsonville Police Depa...
There is a desperate need for workers in the skilled trades in the United States.
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There is a desperate need for workers in the skilled trades in the United States. “Right now in the United States, there are three million manufacturing jobs open, unfilled, because of the skills gap, and in three to four years it’s going to be six million,” said Ed Monser, the president of Emerson which is one of the largest manufacturers in the Miami Valley. The skills gap is a serious problem in the United States and can impact our ec...
GERRARDSTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - An armed man has been fatally shot by law enforcement officers in West Virginia. The Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2rHdmaL) a 62-year-old man who threatened suicide was shot to death Monday night in Gerrardstown. Berkeley County Sheriff Curtis Keller says officers responded at a trailer the man lived in after a couple also living on the property notified authorities that he fired a gun. Keller says after attempting to communicate with the man, officers s...
CNN says it has cut ties with Kathy Griffin after she posted a video that showed her holding a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on Kathy Griffin (all times local): 1:45 p.m. CNN says it has cut ties with Kathy Griffin after she posted a video that showed her holding a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head. The network says it has terminated its agreement with the comedian to appear on its New Year's Eve programs. For a decade she had co-hosted the annual special with CNN correspondent...
