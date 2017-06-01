Splash Park Opens at Palatine Park

If you ask residents of Fairmont, summer is here.

The Splash Park opened Thursday morning at Palatine Park and there was no shortage of visitors.

East Fairmont Middle School student Rayanna Capral is no rookie at the park and she knows what she enjoys here the most.

"Just playing in the water with my sister," Capral said.

Rayanna's sister, Hailey, is part of Elana Bravet-Morton's special education class at East Fairmont Middle School.

"A lot of our students went to Wave Tek today and we decided to come down and enjoy the splash zone instead," Bravet-Morton said.

Bravet-Morton said it is the perfect place for the students to spend some time outdoors with other kids.

"Some of our students don't know how to swim and the water can be a little rough with the waves so we decided to come here, make them run around and have a good time and enjoy the sunshine," she said. "Plus it's free which is always a plus."

The Splash Park is now open through September 30 from 10 a.m. to dusk each day.