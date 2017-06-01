Randolph County Humane Society Needing Donations

The Randolph County Humane Society in Elkins is under heavy strain after a seizure of over 30 large breed dogs.

Tina Vial of the humane society says the facility was already at capacity and is now hosting the dogs during the legal proceedings and is in dire need of help.

“We receive those animals, and this time there were over 30 large breed dogs that came in all in one day and a cat, and we were already full,” said Vial. “It really does put a strain on our staff and on our supplies and all of our resources.”

The Humane Society has already received multiple donations in the form of money, blankets, towels, and dog food but will need more items as the trial progresses.

For more information on what you can do to help, visit the Randolph County Humane Society or call (304) 636-7844.