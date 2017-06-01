Autism Support Center Opens in Elkins

Every year, thousands of children with autism are burdened by waiting lists and a lack of services for early intervention which can cause them to miss their best chance for improvement. Oftentimes children are not able to receive the care and attention necessary to help them along the journey.

The West Virginia Autism Supportive Center (WVASC) in Randolph County is opening its doors and is eager to help with programming and expanding services to get families and children involved in the community.

“With this facility, we are really excited to serve our local community and even serve people from outside that will come in,” said WVASC Chairperson Erin Browning. “Our intent is to teach some life skills and some job skills as well as provide therapeutic opportunities. As children age out of that school system, private practitioners in therapy and public services just kind of dissipate. So there is a big, big need for young adults to have continued services so that the skills they’ve gained don’t fall to the wayside.”

Denise Campbell has a child with autism, and she has seen firsthand the strain put on families in rural communities to find needed services.

“A lot of families, if they work or their children are in school, you can’t drive two hours to find a therapist and be able to get effective therapy by just going once or twice a week,” said Campbell. “As a parent, you want the very best for your child.”

Families are burdened by the lack of services and can feel lost when trying to help their children have a full and happy life. The WVASC is hosting an open house focused on the center's future.

Every year in the United States, 500,000 young adults with autism turn 18 and lose access to many services. The Autism Supportive Center wants to change that trend for autistic children throughout the state.