Thousands of Books Available at Kingwood Public Library's Book Sale

The Kingwood Public Library’s book sale is back for its 47th year.

Thousands of new and used fiction and non-fiction books were donated by the community for the sale.

Organizers say there’s something for every reader with a variety of magazines and VHS tapes as well.

Prices range from $0.25 to $0.50 for used books and $1.00 for new books.

The sale is held twice and year and all proceeds are given back to the library to fund children’s programming.

"We have a preschool story hour on Wednesday during the school year from October through May,” said Joel Beane, Director of the Kingwood Public Library. “Next week we’ll be starting a summer activity program for about nine weeks for children ages 12 and younger. Those are on Wednesday afternoons.”

The book sale continues Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. On Saturday, visitors can fill a bag or box with books for $1.

The library is located at 205 West Main Street in Kingwood.