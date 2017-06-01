Fairmont Man Pleads Not Guilty in Fairmont Murder Case

A man accused of fatally shooting another man last year plead not guilty to all five charges against him in court on Wednesday.



The counts against Devon Stephens, 25, include one count each of first degree murder, first degree robbery, nighttime burglary, conspiracy and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, which are all felony charges.



Judge Patrick Wilson also denied his attorney's request to reconsider setting his bond.

Michelle Belton, 37, Oscar Chapman, Vanny Clay, 26, and John Deahl, 26, were previously indicted in this case, which left Malcolm Whitted, 27, dead.

Stephens's trial will be scheduled during the June 2017 term of court.



Stephens could face life in prison.