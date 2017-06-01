12 Sentenced to Prison in West Virginia Drug Case

ELKINS, W.Va. (AP) - Authorities say 12 people have been sentenced collectively in northern West Virginia to more than 79 years in federal prison for their roles in methamphetamine trafficking in West Virginia and Virginia.

The investigation led to indictments last year of 20 people and in the seizure of hundreds of firearms and quantities of methamphetamine.

Among those sentenced, 27-year-old Sean Michael Moser, of Elkins, West Virginia, faces more than 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Others convicted of related crimes and now facing prison are from Elkins, Moatsville, Philippi, Coalton and Belington, West Virginia, and Waynesboro, Virginia.

The Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.

