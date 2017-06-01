UPDATE: Reported Shooting Outside of Grafton Ruled Accidental

UPDATE (6/2/17 at 12:15 p.m.):

A reported shooting that occurred Thursday just outside of Grafton was ruled accidental, according to the Taylor County Sheriff's Department.

Taylor County Sheriff Terry Austin said a father was showing his son a new gun, and the gun went off accidentally. The bullet ricocheted off of the cement and hit the son in the ankle, Austin said.

The injury the son sustained was not critical, Austin said, and no charges will be filed in relation to the incident.

ORIGINAL:

One person has been taken to the hospital after a reported shooting just outside of Grafton.

Police responded to a home on Centre Court Estate along U.S. Route 119 in the Haymond area of Taylor County at approximately 10:45 a.m., according to 911 officials.

The Taylor County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene, along with the assistance of the Grafton Volunteer Fire Department and Taylor County EMS.

One person was taken by ambulance to Ruby Memorial Hospital, officials said.