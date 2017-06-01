Shooting Reported at Home Outside of Grafton

One person has been taken to the hospital after a reported shooting just outside of Grafton.

Police responded to a home on Centre Court Estate along U.S. Route 119 in the Haymond area of Taylor County at approximately 10:45 a.m., according to 911 officials.

The Taylor County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene, along with the assistance of the Grafton Volunteer Fire Department and Taylor County EMS.

One person was taken by ambulance to Ruby Memorial Hospital, officials said.